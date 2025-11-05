Nutrients Other Than Potassium That Can Help Lower Blood Pressure Numbers

High blood pressure is a common yet serious concern. Maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers is crucial for overall well-being. When left uncontrolled, high blood pressure or hypertension can lead to serious health issues, including heart disease, stroke, kidney problems, and other complications. Lifestyle changes and dietary modifications can help lower blood pressure levels and reduce your risk of heart disease.

Several nutrients play a vital role in promoting healthy blood pressure levels. Potassium is well-known for its ability to reduce blood pressure by balancing sodium and relaxing blood vessel walls. Hypertensive individuals are often advised to consume potassium-rich foods like bananas, spinach, potatoes, nuts and legumes. However, other than potassium, many other nutrients can have a positive impact on your blood pressure.

Nutrients other than potassium can help lower blood pressure

1. Magnesium

Magnesium aids in relaxing blood vessels, which can help lower blood pressure. Nuts, seeds, whole grains, legumes, and leafy green vegetables are some of the best food sources of magnesium. Additionally, magnesium may help lower bad cholesterol, controlling the overall risk of heart disease.

2. Calcium

Adequate calcium intake is important for vascular contraction and relaxation. It helps maintain normal blood pressure levels. Dairy products and leafy greens are common sources of calcium. However, calcium should not be consumed in excess as it may harm your kidneys.

3. Omega-3 fatty acids

Found in fish (like salmon and mackerel), flaxseeds, and walnuts, omega-3 fatty acids can help lower inflammation, reduce blood pressure, and improve overall heart health.

4. Dietary fibre

High-fibre diets, particularly those rich in soluble fibre, can help manage blood pressure. Foods like oats, beans, lentils, fruits, and vegetables are excellent sources. Fibre-rich foods are also generally nutritionally rich and may help you promote a healthy weight.

5. Folic acid

This B vitamin may also help lower blood pressure by improving blood vessel function. Good sources include leafy greens, asparagus, legumes, and fortified cereals.

While these nutrients can effectively help lower blood pressure, it is also important to focus on a balanced approach for effective results. Eat a low-sodium diet along with a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to support overall cardiovascular health. It is also important to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight.

If blood pressure remains high despite these modifications, it is important to seek medical help. Your doctor may advise a combination of medication and lifestyle interventions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.