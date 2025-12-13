Resistant Hypertension: Doctor Explains Everyday Habits That Make It Worse

According to the World Health Organization, hypertension-or high blood pressure-affects nearly 220 million people in India, yet only 12% of them have it under control. For most, a healthy lifestyle and prescribed medication are enough to keep blood pressure in check. But for some, the numbers remain stubbornly high - no matter how closely they follow doctor's orders. When this happens, it's often a sign of resistant hypertension - a lesser-known but serious condition where blood pressure remains above 140/90 mmHg despite taking three or more antihypertensive medications, including a diuretic, all at optimal doses. BP levels vary according to the activity of sympathetic nerves, which run in the renal arteries.

For many patients, resistant hypertension can be incredibly frustrating. They're doing everything right - eating healthy, exercising, cutting back on salt - yet their blood pressure still refuses to come down. It's not about willpower or neglect. Resistant hypertension happens when blood pressure remains high despite the right medications and lifestyle changes. It's often driven by deeper issues such as sleep apnoea, hormonal imbalances, obesity, alcohol use, or even interactions with other medications. For such patients, newer therapies like renal denervation (RDN) are showing promise - it's a minimally invasive procedure that targets overactive nerves in the kidney arteries to help achieve more consistent blood pressure control.

But beyond biology, there's another layer - everyday habits and patterns that unknowingly make the condition worse.

1. Missed or Irregular Medication Doses: One of the biggest obstacles to blood pressure control is inconsistency. Studies show that nearly half of all patients with hypertension become non-adherent to their medication within a year of starting treatment. Some skip doses when they "feel fine," while others adjust timing on their own or stop medications due to mild side effects. But in resistant hypertension, even small lapses can make a big difference. These drugs rely on consistency to maintain stable blood pressure levels.

2. Hidden Drug and Supplement Interactions: Another common oversight is drug interaction. Everyday painkillers, certain antidepressants, nasal decongestants, and even some herbal supplements can raise blood pressure or reduce the effect of prescribed medication. For example, frequent use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for headaches or joint pain can directly interfere with antihypertensive efficacy. That's why doctors advise sharing a complete list of all medicines and supplements - even the over-the-counter or "natural" ones - before adjusting treatment plans.

3. The Lifestyle Blocks You Don't Notice: Lifestyle habits can quietly sabotage even the best treatment. Chronic stress, poor sleep, heavy alcohol use, and high-sodium diets are key triggers that keep the sympathetic nervous system in overdrive. Lack of sleep, especially in cases of sleep apnea, is particularly dangerous. It causes hormonal changes that push blood pressure up despite medication. Similarly, processed and packaged foods, even those marketed as "healthy," often hide excessive salt that blunts the effect of antihypertensive drugs.

4. When Lifestyle Alone Isn't Enough: Sometimes, even after correcting these patterns, blood pressure remains uncontrolled. That's when advanced treatment options come into play. One of the most promising is Renal Denervation (RDN) - a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure that uses radiofrequency energy to disrupt overactive sympathetic nerves in the renal arteries. These nerves play a crucial role in regulating blood pressure; when they become overactive, they can keep blood pressure high despite medication.

By targeting these nerves, RDN helps lower and stabilize blood pressure over the long term.

While the idea of a procedure for hypertension may sound daunting, it represents a major step forward for those living with resistant forms of the condition - offering not just medical relief but also peace of mind.

Taking Back Control

Resistant hypertension doesn't mean your efforts have failed - it means your body needs a more personalized approach. Managing it involves careful habit tracking, open communication with your doctor, and sometimes, the adoption of new medical interventions like RDN.

The key is to not give up, but to dig deeper: evaluate your sleep, stress, diet, and medication patterns, and make small, consistent adjustments that work for you.

Because in the end, controlling blood pressure isn't about perfection - it's about persistence. And with the right guidance, even the most resistant pressure can be brought back under control.

(By Dr. T. S. Kler, Chairman & HOD - BLK-Max Heart & Vascular Institute, Chairman Pan Max - Electrophysiology , BLK - MAX Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.