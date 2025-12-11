Surviving On 3 Hours Of Sleep? Here’s The After Effects As Explained By Nutritionist

Ever pulled an all-nighter? If yes, you must be aware of the mind fogginess afterwards and a strange, slow-motion feeling where your thoughts lag behind your body. You may feel proud that you have powered through the night, but the truth is, since your body is not rested, it will find other unhealthy ways to cope with the exhaustion. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has uploaded a video on Instagram, explaining the after-effects in detail. In her Instagram post, she writes, “If you don't decide on a time to rest, your body will decide it for you.

Here are 5 things your body is going through without adequate rest. Running on 3-5 hours of sleep? You are not powering through. Your body doesn't wait for your calendar. When sleep drops, it shifts into a stress-override reflex, a survival mode where biology takes control, not you.”

Six Things That Happen When You Are Not Rested

1. Micro-Sleeps: the brain's emergency shutdown

Your brain starts taking involuntary 3–15-second “micro-naps” with your eyes open, which is a protective neurological reflex.

2. Cortisol Rises By 37 Per Cent After Just One Short Night.

Less than 6 hours of sleep flattens your cortisol curve, which is linked to belly fat, cravings, anxiety, and insulin resistance.

3. Digestive Slowdown Is Real.

Short sleep diverts blood from the gut, leading to 40 % gastric motility. Additionally, gut permeability increases within 48 hours.

4. Fat Loss Drops By 55% With Sleep Restriction.

Even with the same diet and calories, the body burns less fat and loses more muscle when sleep is reduced.

5. Emotional Brain Reactivity Increases By 60%.

Sleep loss disconnects your prefrontal cortex (logic) from the amygdala (emotion).

6. Immunity Drops Sharply.

One night of partial sleep loss reduces natural killer (NK) cell activity by up to 50%. Rest isn't optional. It's the maintenance window your operating system must run.

In conclusion, Pooja Makhija advises everyone to choose rest before biology chooses it for you. So the next time you are boasting about your all-nighter to your friends, remember that your body is already sending you the bill.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.