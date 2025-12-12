Make This Immunity Booster Shot At Home To Fight Winter Diseases

As we head into crisp Delhi winters with cold winds, dry air, smog, you might reach for warm teas or haldi-doodh. While not a magic potion, several recent studies show that such concoctions can help our body's defence system especially by lowering inflammation, boosting antioxidant defences, and supporting respiratory and gut health. While these immunity shots don't guarantee you won't get sick, they will definitely help boost your immunity and reduce your risk. Below is the quick and simple recipe for this immunity shot along with its benefits.

How to make a immunity shot at home

Ingredients

Approximately 1 inch fresh ginger, peeled and grated (or a teaspoon finely grated)

About ½ inch fresh turmeric root (or ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder)

A pinch of freshly ground black pepper (about 1/8 teaspoon)

Optional: A squeeze of lemon or a splash of warm water, honey for taste

Method

Grate ginger and turmeric or use turmeric powder.

Crush / grind black pepper (fresh is better).

Mix everything together in a small amount of warm water so it dissolves well.

Optionally, add a little lemon juice or honey as both add flavour and extra nutrients/antioxidants.

Stir well or blend briefly and strain if you want to remove fibrous bits.

Drink immediately on empty stomach.

You can make ~2–3 shots at once, store in refrigerator for up to 2-3 days (ideally in glass), and consume fresh though fresh is best, for maximum potency.

5 Ways this shot can help your immunity this winter

1. Reduces inflammation

The golden star here is Curcumin from turmeric and active compounds like gingerol/shogaol in Ginger. A meta-analysis of trials found curcumin significantly reduced inflammatory markers such as CRP, TNF-α and IL-6. Similarly, ginger supplementation has been linked to lower CRP, TNF-α and other inflammation markers. Influenza, cold, bronchitis, lung irritation from smog, many involve inflammation. Lower baseline inflammation may help your body manage them better.

2. Enhances antioxidant defences

Curcumin and ginger both act as antioxidants, helping neutralise free radicals, harmful molecules that increase in the body with pollution, cold exposure, or respiratory infections. Delhi winters often bring a toxic mix of cold + smog + indoor heating, all of which can stress the body. Antioxidant support helps cells resist damage, potentially lowering risk of respiratory or skin issues.

3. Boosts immune readiness

Spices like turmeric, ginger, black pepper and other herbs have shown antiviral and immunity-modulating properties. A review discussing common spices highlighted that this blend may help the body resist viral infections notably upper respiratory viruses. During the winter season, a well-modulated immune system can help reduce severity, duration or even chances of falling ill.

4. Improves nutrient absorption

Here's a lesser-known benefit: Black pepper, specifically Piperine, its active compound, significantly improves the absorption of curcumin and other nutrients. This synergy makes your simple home-made shot more effective than plain turmeric or ginger alone.

5. Soothes and supports respiratory & throat health

Turmeric and ginger and pepper have been recognised for their antimicrobial and mild antiviral properties. Ginger, in particular, is known to ease respiratory discomfort, soothe sore throat, and reduce coughs and congestion. Winter infections often start in the upper airways. A warm, spicy immunity shot may help clear mucus, reduce irritation and make breathing easier.

Think of this immunity shot of like a small but handy tool: one among many in your winter-health toolbox. It won't make you invincible, but it tilts the odds a bit especially if paired with common-sense healthy habits.

