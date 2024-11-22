Rare 'Doomsday Fish' Washes Up On California Beach, Fascinates Scientists

A rare deep-sea creature, known as the ‘doomsday fish,' recently washed ashore the Grandview Beach in Encinitas, California.

Alison Laferriere, a doctoral student at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, spotted it while walking her dog. Initially mistaking the long, slender form for debris, Laferriere quickly recognised the creature as an oarfish — a rare species.



In a Facebook post, Scripps Institution of Oceanography wrote, “Just when you thought the oarfish hype had died down, look what decided to make another appearance.”



Scripps added, “Last week, another oarfish washed up on Grandview Beach in Encinitas and was spotted by Scripps Oceanography PhD candidate Alison Laferriere. This cool creature is a bit smaller than the one recovered in La Jolla this August, measuring roughly 9 to 10 feet long.



“Ben Frable, manager of the Scripps Oceanography Marine Vertebrate Collection, jumped into action and contacted the NOAA Fisheries Service team to recover the specimen and transport it to the Southwest Fisheries Science Center.”



“We took samples and froze the specimen awaiting further study and final preservation in the Marine Vertebrate Collection,” Frable said.



On the second oarfish washing up on California's shores this year, Frable said the occurrence may be linked to changing ocean conditions and an increased presence of the species in the region.

“Many researchers have suggested this as to why deep-water fish strand on beaches. Sometimes it may be linked to broader shifts such as the El Nino and La Nina cycle but this is not always the case. There was a weak El Nino earlier this year. This wash-up coincided with the recent red tide and Santa Ana winds last week but many variables could lead to these strandings,” Frable added.







The oarfish, distinguished by its long eel-like body, bright red dorsal fins, and gaping mouth, is a deep-sea creature that has captured both scientific and popular imagination. According to Atlas Obscura, in Japanese folklore, the appearance of the oarfish is considered a harbinger of impending disaster, particularly earthquakes. This superstition gained notoriety after multiple oarfish were found along Japan's coast prior to the 2011 earthquake, sparking widespread belief in its connection to natural disasters.