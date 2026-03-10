Scientists Finally Know Source Of Mysterious Signals Coming From Heart Of Our Galaxy

Scientists may have found the source of the mysterious signals coming from the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way. Detection of these strange signals led to bizarre theories linked to aliens and extraterrestrial life. But the scientists at King's College London have proposed that the signals, detected by space telescopes, are believed to be linked to "excited dark matter".

"When we look at well-known astrophysical events, like star explosions, they haven't been able to provide a full explanation for mysteries like the specific energy and shape we've observed coming from the centre of the Milky Way," said lead author Dr Shyam Balaji of the research published on March 5 in The Astrophysical Journal.

"Now, we've shown how one excited dark matter model could account for at least two - possibly even three - of these kinds of unexplained signals at once."

Dark matter is an invisible form of matter that does not emit, reflect, or absorb light. It makes up around a quarter of our universe, but we don't know anything about it because it's impossible to observe it directly.

Now, the scientists are trying to understand it better by analysing indirect signs, such as these mysterious signals, including 511-keV emission line, 2 MeV gamma-ray continuum, and unusual gas ionisation, which is a high ionisation level in the Central Molecular Zone (CMZ).

Excited dark matter is a phenomenon where dark matter particles collide, releasing energy. And the researchers have proposed that excited dark matter particles, upon collision, store energy and release it as positrons, which explains the observed signals. This theory could also account for the galaxy's unusual gas ionisation patterns.

If confirmed, this discovery could reveal valuable insights into dark matter's nature and behaviour, a long-standing mystery in astrophysics. Future space missions, like the Cherenkov Telescope Array Observatory, will test this theory.

"If one mechanism could account for several long-standing unexplained observations in space, it gives a much clearer direction for future research," said Damon Cleaver, PhD Candidate in the Theoretical Particle Physics and Cosmology Group and co-author of the study

"Within the next generation of space missions, we may finally be able to test the theory of whether dark matter is behind some of the Milky Way's most persistent mysteries and learn more about the mysterious substance itself in the process."