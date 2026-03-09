NASA Shares Steps To Track Artemis II Lunar Flyby Mission In Real Time

The Artemis II mission, NASA's first crewed lunar mission since Apollo, is set to embark on a historic journey. The space agency revealed that the mission's live updates, crew schedule, and mission milestones can be tracked by anyone worldwide through official channels. The Artemis II mission will fly four astronauts around the Moon and will last for about 10 days. This will be the first crewed test flight of the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion spacecraft, and the Exploration Ground Systems needed to support them.

In an official blog, NASA revealed that the concept of the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website (AROW), which can be used by anyone with internet access to track Orion and the crew. Space enthusiasts can also track the spacecraft's distance from Earth and distance from the Moon.

"Using AROW, the public can visualize data that is collected by sensors on Orion and then sent to the Mission Control Center at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston during its flight. It will provide constant information using this real-time data beginning about one minute after liftoff through Orion's atmospheric reentry to Earth at the end of the mission," said NASA.

With the help of AROW, the online users can see where Orion and the crew are in relation to the Earth and the Moon. They can also look at key mission milestones and characteristics on the Moon, including information about landing sites from the Apollo programme.

Meanwhile, as per NASA, the mobile app includes similar features to the website, with the addition of an augmented reality tracker.

Photo Credit: NASA

How to Track the Mission

1. Visit NASA's official Artemis II website for live updates and mission telemetry.

2. Check the Artemis II Mission Dashboard for real-time tracking.

3. Watch live mission coverage on NASA's website or official channels. NASA's website and the NASA app.