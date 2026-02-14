NASA Invites Public To Send Loved Ones' Names Around The Moon On Valentine's Day

NASA has come up with a unique Valentine's Day idea: send your name, or your loved one's, on a journey around the Moon. The space agency has opened registrations for the public to fly their names aboard its upcoming Artemis II mission, turning a romantic gesture into something truly out of this world, reported NASA.

Through a social media post, NASA invited people to join this special initiative. The space agency wrote that if you want to surprise someone special on Valentine's Day, you can send their name on a trip to the Moon. NASA also shared a link where anyone can register their name and become a part of the Artemis II mission.

All submitted names will be saved on an SD card that will be placed inside the Orion spacecraft. This mission will last approximately 10 days, during which the spacecraft will orbit the Moon and return to Earth. After completing registration, people will receive a digital boarding pass, which will be secured with a PIN, indicating that their name has been included in this space journey.

Check Out The Post Here:

For Valentine's Day, do you need an extra surprise to spoil your loved ones? Send your names on a journey around the Moon together!



Anyone you love is welcome to join the Artemis II mission—sign them up: https://t.co/5IZAOcPuYo pic.twitter.com/weNZ3rDhAt — NASA (@NASA) February 13, 2026

To register, users must enter their first and last name on NASA's website and create a 4- to 7-digit PIN. NASA has also urged people to keep their PIN safe, as it cannot be retrieved if lost and will be required to check their boarding pass, reported Heraldo USA.

The initiative has received an overwhelming response, with millions of people claiming their boarding passes so far, demonstrating the rapid popularity of sending names into space.

The Artemis II mission is considered a historic flight. The crew consists of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, all from the Canadian Space Agency. These four will fly aboard a Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the first time, orbiting the Moon, and then returning safely to Earth.

For those participating, this is a unique opportunity to link their name or that of a loved one to a real space mission and to say that this Valentine's Day gift truly "goes to the moon and back."