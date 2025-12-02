Three Easy Steps To Send Your Name To Space On NASA's Next Mission

NASA is inviting people worldwide to send their names to the Moon aboard the Artemis II mission, scheduled to launch no later than April 2026. This historic mission will mark the first crewed flight of the Artemis program, aiming to return humans to the Moon and eventually send humans to Mars.

Here's How to Send Your Name to Space

1. Visit NASA's Registration Page: Go to NASA's "Send Your Name" portal for the Artemis II mission. Click here to visit the page

2. Enter Your Name: Submit your first name, last name, and a 4- to 7-digit PIN code.

3. Download Your Digital Boarding Pass: Receive and save your personalised digital boarding pass.

"Keep track of your pin. NASA is not able to recover a lost pin, so you'll need to keep track if you want to look up your boarding pass in the future," said NASA.

Artemis II mission

The Artemis II crew includes four astronauts - NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, as well as CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They will fly around the Moon and back on Artemis II, the first crewed flight under NASA's Artemis campaign.

As per the official release, the crew will fly approximately 4,600 miles beyond the Moon at maximum distance, evaluating spacecraft systems along the way. The space agency said that several payloads will fly aboard Artemis II to expand the knowledge of space radiation, human health and behaviour, and space communications.

NASA also explained that Orion will undergo high-speed reentry through Earth's atmosphere before safely splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego. NASA and the Department of Defense will recover the crew and spacecraft.