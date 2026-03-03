Lunar Eclipse On March 3: When And How To See The 'Blood Moon' Safely

Total lunar eclipse on March 3: A rare total lunar eclipse is set to mesmerise millions of sky-watchers on March 3 (Tuesday) as the Moon will be transformed into a coppery red "blood moon". A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its full shadow over the lunar surface. During totality, the Moon doesn't go black, but instead it turns a deep reddish-orange colour, referred to as a "Blood Moon". It happens because the Earth's atmosphere bends and filters sunlight onto it, allowing only red light to reach the Moon.

Viewing The Lunar Eclipse

The total lunar eclipse will be visible from eastern Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific region, and parts of North and South America. In India, only the final phase of the eclipse around moonrise at sunset will be visible.

Totality will last 58 minutes, from 6:04 am EST (1104 GMT and 4:34 pm IST) to 7:02 am EST (1202 GMT and 5:32 pm IST).

In India, the eclipse will be visible in northeastern states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department, the eclipse will be visible in India at these times:

Eclipse Begins at 3:20 pm.

Total Phase Begins at 4:34 pm.

Total Phase Ends at 5:33 pm.

Eclipse Ends at 6:48 pm.

Here Are Some Viewing Tips

According to a report by Space.com, the lunar eclipses are completely safe to watch with the naked eye, unlike solar eclipses. Those who want to witness this spectacular event are advised to choose a location with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon. Also, the view can be enhanced with binoculars or a small telescope.

Here Are Some Tips For Photographing The Blood Moon

1) Use a DSLR or Mirrorless Camera: A telephoto lens (200-600 mm) works best.

2) Adjust Exposure: Increase ISO (400-1600) and slow down shutter speed (1-2 seconds) during totality.

3) Stable Setup: Use a tripod to avoid blur.