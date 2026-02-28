From Blood Moon To Planetary Parade: 9 Must-Watch Sky Events Lighting Up March

March is set to dazzle skywatchers with one of the year's most exciting astronomical events, a total lunar eclipse. But that's just the start, as the month promises planet conjunctions, increased chances of seeing the aurora borealis, and better visibility of the Milky Way's core.

Here's a guide to nine celestial events to watch this March.

Parade of Planets on March 1

If you missed the Six Planets Parade in late February, there's another opportunity in early March. Look west just after sunset to see Mercury, Venus, and Saturn shining near the horizon. Jupiter will be high in the southeast. Neptune and Uranus will also be above the horizon, but viewing them will require powerful binoculars or a telescope. Neptune will be more difficult, as it sets shortly after sunset.

Total Lunar Eclipse on March 3

During the total lunar eclipse on the morning of March 3, the full moon's worm moon will take on the appearance of a "blood moon." This phenomenon occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow, called the umbra, on the moon. Shorter wavelength light is scattered, while longer, red wavelengths reach the moon, causing it to glow a coppery orange.

Venus-Saturn Conjunction on March 7-8

On the evenings of March 7 and 8, Venus and Saturn will appear very close to each other, making it possible to view them together with binoculars. The pair will be visible above the western horizon for about 45 minutes after sunset. They will be closest on both days, although their proximity will remain apparent on the surrounding nights as well.

New Moon and Zodiacal Light on March 19

On March 19, the sky will be darker due to the new moon, making for excellent stargazing. This time is favourable for viewing deep-space objects like the Beehive Cluster. The Zodiacal Lights can also be seen in mid-March, which are created by sunlight striking solar dust and appear as faint pyramid-shaped lights. It's best to view them in the western sky about 90 minutes after sunset.

Spring Equinox on March 20

On March 20, spring will arrive in the Northern Hemisphere, known as the equinox. Due to the position of the Earth's axis, auroras, or Northern Lights, may become more active during this time. Areas like Alaska are considered ideal for viewing auroras, but the lights can also reach other parts of the US, such as the Great Lakes.

Moon and Pleiades Close Approach on March 22

On March 22, the thin crescent moon will pass near the Pleiades star cluster in the western sky. This sight can be seen about 60 to 90 minutes after sunset. Venus will also be shining above the western horizon at the same time.

Jupiter and Moon Together on March 26-27

On the nights of March 26 and 27, Jupiter and the waxing Moon will appear close to each other in the southwestern sky near the constellation Orion. This view will be visible from sunset until before dawn. Venus will also be visible near the horizon at sunset, but will later set.

Lunar Occlusion of Regulus on March 29

From the night of March 29 to March 30, the Moon will pass in front of the bright star Regulus, creating what is known as lunar occultation. This full view will be visible in parts of Africa, Asia, and Europe. While the full occultation will not be visible in the Americas, people there will be able to see the Moon and Regulus moving together across the sky throughout the night.

The month of March will be full of celestial events, providing both general observers and astronomy enthusiasts with unique opportunities to witness the amazing sky.