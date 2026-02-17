Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date, Time, And Where The "Blood Moon" Will Be Visible

The Moon will soon put on a rare and beautiful show in the night sky. In the early hours of March 3, 2026, people in many parts of the world will see the Moon turn a deep red color during a total lunar eclipse. The Moon will appear red during a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours of March 3, 2026. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a large shadow on the Moon, causing it to appear a deep red-orange. This phenomenon occurs only on a full moon, reported NASA.

No special equipment is required to view a lunar eclipse. The Moon must be clearly visible. For a more impressive view, move to a dark location away from bright light. Binoculars or a telescope can make the view even clearer.

Where The Red Moon Will Be Visible

On March 3, the total eclipse will be visible in the evening in East Asia and Australia, throughout the night in the Pacific, and in the early morning hours in North and Central America and far western South America. It will be partially visible in Central Asia and large parts of South America, but will not be visible in Africa and Europe.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon appears to be a deep red or orange. This is because the Earth blocks most of the Sun's light from reaching the Moon, and the little that does reach is filtered through the Earth's thick atmosphere. This phenomenon appears as if sunrises and sunsets from around the world are reflected on the Moon.

Sky lovers in areas where this phenomenon is visible will be able to enjoy this unique astronomical event, when the Moon appears to glow a bright red.