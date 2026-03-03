Lunar Eclipse 2026: Everything Students Should Know About The "Blood Moon"

Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: The "Blood Moon", a rare astronomical phenomenon, will occur today, March 3, 2026, when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun. During this alignment, the Earth's shadow will fall on the Moon, making it appear deep red in colour. Also known as the Total Lunar Eclipse, this celestial event will be visible across most parts of India. The totality phase will begin at 4:34 pm, while the partial eclipse will start earlier at 3:20 pm.

This will be the last Total Lunar Eclipse for the next two years. The next one is scheduled for December 31, 2028.

The eclipse will end at 6:48 pm, with the total phase concluding at 5:33 pm. The magnitude of a total lunar eclipse is typically above 1.0, and this year's eclipse has a magnitude of 1.155, indicating a deep and prominent total eclipse.

How Does the Moon Turn Completely Red?

A Total Lunar Eclipse happens when the Earth is positioned between the Moon and the Sun. As sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, shorter wavelengths of light, such as blue and green, scatter in different directions - which is also why the sky appears blue. Meanwhile, longer wavelengths like red and orange do not scatter as much and instead bend around the Earth, reaching the Moon. This filtered red light gives the Moon its characteristic "Blood Moon" appearance.

Another key factor is the Earth's shadow, which has two parts: Umbra and Penumbra. The Umbra is the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, located directly opposite the Sun. When the Moon passes completely through the Umbra, a Total Lunar Eclipse occurs.

The Penumbra, on the other hand, is the lighter outer part of the Earth's shadow. When the Moon moves through this region, a penumbral lunar eclipse takes place, which is usually faint and harder to observe. Asia will witness two penumbral lunar eclipses in 2027, on February 20 and July 18. A partial lunar eclipse is set to occur on August 28 this year.

Where Will the 2026 Total Lunar Eclipse Be Visible?

The first Total Lunar Eclipse of 2026 will be visible across most parts of India. However, in some areas of North-East India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, only the ending phase of totality may be visible.

Venus and Saturn Conjunction on March 8

On March 8, 2026, Venus and Saturn will appear just one degree apart in the sky - roughly the width of a finger held at arm's length, according to NASA.

This phenomenon is known as a conjunction. "A conjunction occurs when two celestial objects appear close to each other in the night sky, even though they are actually far apart in space. In reality, Venus and Saturn are nearly a billion miles apart", NASA explains.