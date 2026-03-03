Total Lunar Eclipse 2026 Wows Internet, First Images Of 'Blood Moon' Surface. See Pics

Lunar Eclipse 2026: The total lunar eclipse is currently in its final stages for skygazers in Asia, while it has already concluded for much of the Americas. As of approximately 5:45 pm, the "Blood Moon" totality has just ended globally, and the Moon is now in its partial exit phase from Earth's shadow. Countries like Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are seeing the eclipse in their evening sky. For most of North and South America, the Moon has already set or the eclipse has concluded.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon passes into the Earth's umbral shadow, giving it a darker appearance. In contrast, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. You can view this event with the naked eye by looking toward the eastern horizon as the Moon rises. No special filters are required.

On X, people from different parts of the world shared mesmersing pictures of the eclipse, turning the night sky into a global event for astronomy enthusiasts.

Blood Moon/Lunar Eclipse 3-2026. It literally looks like a suspended beach ball. That's the most fascinating part about it. pic.twitter.com/eG0E2Hsmcz — Resq🇺🇸 (@Onpurposefarm) March 3, 2026

This morning's total lunar eclipse seen near the midpoint of the event from Tucson, Arizona. #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/VTD8B4y5Wu — Dr. John Barentine FRAS (@JohnBarentine) March 3, 2026

BLOOD MOON (Total Lunar Eclipse) - March 3, 2026



shot from iPhone 17 Promax pic.twitter.com/m7kqjLN8iF — sxher (@sxherwllm) March 3, 2026

blood moon lunar eclipse from our rooftop



shot on iphone 13 pic.twitter.com/ierJ5w7Wvx — angel ツ (@JEONGlNAMO) March 3, 2026

Straight out of camera photos of the lunar eclipse I was able to snap before it got clouded. pic.twitter.com/brucbLdxxe — Alfredo Juárez (@alfrekjv) March 3, 2026

In the Bay Area, the race against the fog rolling in and blocking the view to the blood moon, lunar eclipse was on. Luckily, time was on our side as Karl the Fog was slow to roll in. Data: ISO 1600, f 7.1, 1/8 of a second exposure, Temperature 50° as seen from Walnut Creek, Ca. pic.twitter.com/fiWyIiNsbR — Brian (@brianyuenABC7) March 3, 2026

Good morning Central Florida.



Early birds were treated with a Lunar Eclipse setting into the horizon.



If you didn't get a chance to see it, well this is what it looked like. The next lunar eclipse we will be able to see won't be until June 2029.#LunarEclipse… pic.twitter.com/ywWJybMclD — Michael Cain (@mdcainjr) March 3, 2026

Makha Bucha total Lunar eclipse coming out of totality, around 7:12pm in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/NPrHuiPega — .david (@BayesDays) March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026

Lunar eclipse pic.twitter.com/Aghirj8RM3 — Poison 🕷️ (@xopoisonbaby) March 3, 2026

#EclipseLunar 2026



Capturada en el momento de totalidad máxima, cuando la sombra de la Tierra toma el dominio de la cara de la Luna.



MAR | 3 | MAR | 2026 - 05:34 (UTC-6) 🌕 pic.twitter.com/KFkrw0DgcE — Miguel Hernández 📷 (@MitchH1917) March 3, 2026

Visibility Conditions In India

In India, only the final phase of the eclipse around moonrise at sunset will be visible. According to the India Meteorological Department, people in most parts of the country will be able to see the final stages of the eclipse at moonrise.

Because the Moon rises earlier in the east, Northeast India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will witness the most dramatic views, including the end of the "Blood Moon" totality.

Total Eclipse Phase: 4:34 PM - 5:33 PM (Visible only in parts of Northeast India).

4:34 PM - 5:33 PM (Visible only in parts of Northeast India). Maximum Visibility Window: 6:33 PM - 6:40 PM (Best time for most cities).

6:33 PM - 6:40 PM (Best time for most cities). Partial Phase Ends: 6:47 PM or 6:48 PM.

Unlike solar eclipses, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye. Those who want to witness this spectacular event are advised to choose a location with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon. Also, the view can be enhanced with binoculars or a small telescope.