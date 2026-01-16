NASA Announces Artemis II Launch Window, Marking Humanity's Return to the Moon After 53 Years

NASA is officially moving its massive Moon rocket to the launch pad, signaling the final countdown for a historic mission. For the first time in over 50 years, humans are preparing to return to the lunar neighborhood.

The agency is preparing to move the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft out of the hangar on Saturday, January 17. The giant rocket will travel very slowly, about one mile per hour, on a four-mile journey to Launch Pad 39B. This "rollout" is a major step toward a planned launch as early as February 6, 2026.

Meet the Crew: The Artemis II mission will carry four astronauts on a 10-day trip around the Moon:

Reid Wiseman (Commander)

Victor Glover (Pilot)

Christina Koch (Mission Specialist)

Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, CSA)

This mission is a "test drive" to make sure the spacecraft's life-support systems can keep humans safe in deep space.

If everything goes well, it will pave the way for future missions where astronauts will actually land on the lunar surface and eventually prepare for trips to Mars.

How to Watch

NASA will provide live coverage of the rocket's move and interviews with the crew on their official YouTube channel. While the rollout is a big milestone, experts say the final launch date could still change depending on Florida's weather and final technical checks.