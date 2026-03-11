Heart-Stopping Video Shows 19-Year-Old Pilot Making Emergency Landing In US

A 19-year-old pilot made an emergency landing on a busy road in Florida, US, after his small plane lost power because of engine trouble, ABC's WPBF 25 News reported. The incident occurred on Indiantown Road in Jupiter, and miraculously, no one was injured, either on the plane or on the ground. The heart-stopping landing by the pilot, Niko Bray, took place when he noticed the engine acting up while giving an aerial tour of north Palm Beach County to his friend in a Cessna 150G airplane. The incident happened on March 6.

He quickly assessed the situation and spotted a suitable landing spot on the road. The plane landed safely, and Bray's quick thinking likely prevented a disaster.

Watch the video here:

A Small plane flown by a 19 year old pilot with one passenger successfully makes an emergency landing on Indiantown Road in Jupiter, Florida. pic.twitter.com/7kBdsm8zga — Janine Hook, J.D. (@janinelhook) March 11, 2026

Niko Bray has wanted to fly since he was five years old.



His mom funded every lesson.



On Friday, at 19, his engine died at 500 feet over Jupiter, Florida.



Rush hour below him. A school bus in his path.



He picked Indiantown Road, threaded the traffic, and put it down clean.… pic.twitter.com/CPrcwe89zB — Jake (@JakeCan72) March 10, 2026

"Everything was normal," said Bray, who obtained his pilot's license in January 2025 and now works as a flight instructor. "I started climbing up and the engine rpm (revolutions per minute) started to drop, and I stopped climbing and I started descending, even though I had full power-setting, and then I just started looking for a spot to land."

"Nothing happened, so I just lined up with Indiantown Road and flew the plane for as long as I could," he said. "I had to land eventually because I realized I kept going down lower, lower and lower."

As per the report, he was planning to land on US 1, but realised that the road was too narrow for his plane.

"I was just trying figure out what the problem was," he said as quoted. "But it all happened so fast. It was less than two minutes from the time I realized there was a problem to landing on the ground."

The incident is under investigation. However, the authorities have commended Bray's actions as any serious injuries or damage were prevented.