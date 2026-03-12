"Don't Want To Leave Early": Trump Vows To "Finish The Job" In Iran

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States must "finish the job" in Iran -- hours after suggesting the war could be over soon because Washington had run out of targets.

"We don't want to leave early, do we? We've got to finish the job, right?" Trump said while talking about the US-Israeli operation against Iran during a speech in Hebron, Kentucky.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)