Lifestyle Expert Suggests Stop Drinking Coffee On Empty Stomach; Here's Why

Is coffee the first thing you reach for in the morning? You might want to reconsider. Fitness and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has issued a strong warning about the risks of drinking coffee on an empty stomach.

In a recent Instagram post, Luke Coutinho addressed a much-debated question: Is coffee healthy when consumed first thing in the morning without food? His response was clear and alarming. His post featured a message asking, "Hormonal imbalances? Cortisol imbalances? Anxiety spikes and mood swings?"-and followed it with a firm answer: "The worst thing to have on an empty stomach is COFFEE."

According to Coutinho, consuming coffee without food can lead to hormonal imbalances, increased anxiety, and mood swings. He advises replacing this habit with a more balanced approach. Instead of reaching for coffee first, he suggests hydrating, consuming healthy fats, proteins, and fruits to support digestion and overall well-being before indulging in your favorite brew.

He continues in his picture message, “Hydrate, Fats, proteins first, fruits Then Coffee,” hinting at what should be consumed before having a cup of coffee, no matter the kind of beverage - espresso, cappuccino or traditional milk coffee. It includes water for hydrating the body, good fats, proteins and fruits for better digestion, among other major health benefits. Only then, according to him, should coffee be consumed.

He concluded his message with a strong reminder: “Be educated, not influenced.” In the caption, he further emphasized, “Everyone is different, but there is a right way of doing things….” #coffee #holistichealth.

One user asked Luke Coutinho in the comments section, “But without coffee I can't move Bowel. Any solution for that? Been struggling with this for the past 4-5 years.” In reply, Luke Coutinho mentioned, “You need to work on that.. it's not something that you need to struggle with.. many things to look at from nutrition to stress to movement..,” adding, “You have a magnesium deficiency.”

This is not the first time when Luke Coutinho talked about getting the best benefits of drinking coffee. Earlier, he revealed that if you are consuming excess caffeine regularly, you might experience restlessness, nausea, and even vomiting.

To make your coffee healthier, he suggests 6 possible ways in a post on Instagram. "The magic and powerful health benefits are in the quality of the coffee and its blackness, everything else added can be questionable. Keep it black as far as possible, and remember oat milk is the quickest way to shoot up and spike your blood sugar levels," reads an excerpt from his caption. Read on to know more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.