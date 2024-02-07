Is Butter Coffee Good Or Bad For You? 3 Types Of People Who Should Avoid It

Butter coffee helps your body undergo ketosis (Photo Credit: iStock)

The world of weight loss diet is yet more interesting than we could have imagined. Every day, there's some new theory published somewhere in the world, speaking about how seamless the weight loss journey could be. Some experts recommend cutting down on carbs, while some insist on maintaining a healthy diet with every form of macro and micronutrients. If we have to put it logically, the idea is to customize the regime as per your body type. One such weight loss drink that is making quite a buzz across the globe is butter coffee. But, is it good for every type of person? Let's find out.

What Is Butter Coffee? Why Is It Considered Good For Weight Loss?

Today, you will find many celebrities swearing by this concoction of butter/ghee, coffee, and coconut oil. It is said to boost metabolism, and your energy level, further accelerating the process of ketosis in the body. This helps burn the excess fat stored in your body, aiding weight loss. According to WebMD, butter coffee is also referred to as bulletproof coffee or keto coffee and is often promoted as the breakfast replacement.

Is Butter Coffee Good For Every Body Type?

People often follow a diet regime just based on their online research. And this is exactly where most of us go wrong. Health experts time and again stress that diet, food habits, and lifestyle regimes vary from person to person, as per their health, age, gender, and medical history. This automatically means that bullet coffee is not good for everyone. In this article, we will highlight the people who should avoid having butter coffee.

Who Shouldn't Drink Butter Coffee?

According to a report by Cleveland Clinic, people with diabetes, gut issues, and heart problems should not give in to the butter coffee trends. Here's why!

1. People with diabetes should avoid butter coffee:

Butter coffee keeps you full for a long time. As a result, you stop eating your meals at regular intervals, which increases the risks of blood sugar fluctuation in the body.

2. People with gut issues should avoid butter coffee:

Butter or ghee often slows down the metabolic rate in people with gastrointestinal issues. The report states that people with poor gut health often complain of bloating, diarrhoea, and upset stomach after drinking butter coffee.

3. People with heart problems should avoid butter coffee:

People with increased cholesterol levels or any other cardiovascular complications are always advised to cut down on ghee and butter due to the high saturated fat content. This automatically makes butter coffee a not favourable option for heart patients.

The best practice is to consult health and diet experts before including butter coffee in your regime. Eat healthy, and stay fit!

