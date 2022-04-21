Looking For Ways To Make Your Coffee Healthier? Luke Coutinho Shares Tips

The magic and powerful health benefits are in the quality of the coffee

Honestly, it is hard to say no to a cup of steaming hot coffee. Let's agree, this brew just makes our day better and bearable. Coffee feels like a magic elixir that rejuvenates our body, mind and soul. However, sometimes, a lot of coffee can also harm your body in many ways. If you have excess caffeine-containing coffee regularly, you may experience restlessness, stomach upset, nausea or sometimes, even vomiting. So, are there any ways to enjoy coffee and simultaneously add some healthy twists to it? Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine Luke Coutinho shares different ways to make your coffee healthier.

He, in a long caption, explains that too much of anything isn't good for the body. So, always make an informed decision. He strongly recommends people with pancreatic problems - related to inflammation to the ones suffering from cancer of the pancreas must avoid coffee till they get better. Also, those people who have high blood pressure, limit or avoid coffee. He states, "The best way to know what suits you or doesn't is to be mindful. Your body is always talking to you. Listen to it and enjoy your coffee if it suits you."

He also says to avoid coffee if you are doing real therapeutic fasting and not fad fasting. "The magic and powerful health benefits are in the quality of the coffee and its blackness, everything else added can be questionable. Keep it black as far as possible and remember oat milk is the quickest way to shoot up and spike your blood sugar levels," Luke adds.

Luke Coutinho lists the following ways to make your coffee healthier:

1) Healthy real bean: Remember that if you are a coffee loverwhoprefers to have coffee many times a day, use healthy real beans.

2) Ceylon cinnamon: This is another way that can be followed to make your coffee healthier. Add a pinch of Ceylon cinnamon to your brew. It is a powerful antioxidant and also protects your heart and brain.

3) Raw cacao: Adding a pinch of cacao will make your coffee tastier and increase its health benefits. The food item is known to be a powerful antioxidant. Also, it is the highest plant-based source of iron.

4) Ditch the sugar or artificial sweetener: If you like your coffee to be healthy, it's time you ditch sugar or any other artificial sweeteners. Just have your coffee without any sweet elements.

5) Avoid artificial flavours: Do not use any artificial flavours that may have High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS).Usually, people add it to enhance the flavour of food or beverages. But, it's not healthy.

6) Avoid caffeine if it disturbs your sleep: Make sure you follow proper sleep hygiene and if there's anything that affects your sleep cycle, stop it. If coffee is affecting your sleep, avoid it. Know when you should have your last coffee of the day.

Luke states that you must sip your coffee slow. Try not to drink it boiling hot. Protect your oesophagus and have a guilt-free experience.

Take a look:

So, if you love to have your coffee, make sure you add these healthy twists to it next time.