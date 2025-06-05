Do You Feel Anxious After Drinking Coffee? Nutritionist Shares A Healthy Swap To Ease Stress And Anxiety

Coffee, with its amazing aroma, is one of the most beloved beverages for a large part of society. Some enjoy it to stay awake during hectic work hours, while others love sipping a hot cup of coffee in cool or rainy weather. But do you ever feel anxious after savouring that hot drink made from roasted and ground coffee beans? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal says you are definitely not alone.

In a video posted by her on Instagram, she says, "Most of my clients complain that coffee gives them anxiety." Afterwards, showing two cups of nearly identical-looking beverages, the nutritionist explains why one of them would not cause anxiety.

Palak then, without unveiling the drink, talks about its benefits. "This will help to reduce your stress, anxiety, keep you relaxed and if you are somebody who struggles with menstrual cramps this is the real deal," she says.

Finally, she mentions, "It's raw cacao," and discusses the multiple ways of consuming the beverage. The nutritionist says, "You can either have it with water, coconut milk, almond milk or as hot cocoa or cold cocoa. Now, next time you are scared of coffee giving you anxiety, switch to raw cacao."

"Anxiety after coffee? You're not alone. So many of my clients feel jittery or anxious post-caffeine - and here's the swap that actually helps: a teaspoon of raw cacao in water," read the text attached to the post.

According to Palak, raw cacao offers several impressive benefits. It is rich in essential nutrients like magnesium, iron, copper and B vitamins. As a superfood, raw cacao supports both heart and brain health. Additionally, it helps soothe menstrual cramps and has a calming effect on the nervous system. Overall, raw cacao is gentle, grounding and deeply healing.

"Whether you're navigating hormonal changes, period pain, or just need a nourishing pick-me-up - raw cacao is your natural remedy," Palak Nagpal adds.

But how to consume the drink? Worry not, she even shares three ways to choose from based on what suits your body:

In warm water for a cosy ritual

With almond or coconut milk for a creamy cacao latte

Or sip it cold for a refreshing stress-ease tonic

The healthy swap for coffee truly offers great benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.