Nutritionist Shares 10 Protein-Rich Indian Breakfast Options For Lasting Energy

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day and for good reason. Depending on what you eat in the morning, you may experience sugar crashes and mid-morning cravings or remain focused and awake. A healthy breakfast rich in protein, fibre, and vital nutrients helps control blood sugar, wards off hunger, and powers your metabolism throughout the day, according to nutritionist and health coach Renu Rakheja.

"Breakfast sets the tone for your day! What you eat in the morning decides if you'll have steady energy ... or sugar crashes & cravings," Renu Rakheja says in a post on Instagram.

Here are 10 protein-rich, fibre-rich, and nutrient-dense Indian breakfast recipes to help you make better decisions. They will leave you feeling full and energised for longer without making you feel lethargic after eating.

This recipe, which uses mixed lentil sprouts combined into a batter and crumbled paneer on top, is a protein-rich take on the classic cheela. The paneer adds calcium and good fats, and the sprouts provide fibre and plant-based protein. The result is a satisfying but light meal that gives you energy all morning.

1. Ragi Dosa with Paneer Bhurji

This dosa, which is made with fermented ragi and urad dal, is high in complex carbohydrates, calcium, and iron. Serve it with paneer bhurji for a well-balanced dinner that incorporates lean protein and nutritious carbohydrates. Ragi is perfect for diabetics or anyone trying to prevent energy slumps because it helps keep blood sugar levels stable.

2. Moong Dal Idli

Light and satisfying, these fluffy moong dal idlis are a high-protein, gluten-free substitute for regular rice idlis. Ideal for people who lead active lives or are early risers, this dish supports muscle recovery and intestinal health and is enhanced with grated carrot for additional fibre and beta-carotene.

3. Quinoa Upma with Cubed Paneer

Quinoa is an innovative twist on the traditional upma, substituting semolina with additional minerals and amino acids. When combined with paneer cubes and sauteed vegetables, it provides full protein and a substantial texture that satisfies hunger without being heavy.

4. Greek Yoghurt with Nuts and Seeds

A bowl of creamy Greek yoghurt garnished with berries, nuts, and seeds is a quick, no-cook alternative for days when you are pressed for time. It contains natural sweetness from fruits rather than refined sugar, omega-3 fatty acids for brain function, and probiotics for digestive health.

The bottom line is that making the switch to nutrient-rich, protein-balanced breakfasts instead of heavy, greasy, or sugary ones can have a profound impact. These healthy dishes keep your metabolism going and provide you with the energy you need to get through the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.