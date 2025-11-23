Can Consuming Pudina Or Mint Leaves Aid In Weight Loss?

The refreshing, cooling sensation of pudina, along with its indispensable role in Indian cuisine, is an understated ingredient. But the secret hidden health benefit of pudina lies in its ability to manage weight. While pudina isn't a direct fat-burner, research suggests that it is a powerful aid that supports the processes critical for weight loss, namely digestion and metabolism. Mint belongs to the Mentha genus of the Lamiaceae family with overall 20 species and hundreds of varieties that are known for their strong fragrance and taste. The science behind mint's effects lies in its ability to aid in digestion and boost metabolism. There is a need to try pudina for weight loss by incorporating it into the diet in a safe way.

How Does Pudina or Mint Help With Weight Loss

There are three core ways that pudina consumption can help the body are through the presence of the compound menthol, which is the primary active oil in mint. The menthol acts as an anti-spasmodic (relaxes the muscles) of the digestive tract, which helps in the smooth flow of bile and digestive juices.

Digestive Wonder

The link between consumption of mint and weight loss is that when pudina is consumed in its pure form or well-treated quality, like a homemade chutney, then the fats consumed during eating are digested easily. The bloating and indigestion are reduced, which often leads to a lighter feeling after eating and prevents slow digestion, which hinders weight loss efforts. The main point to remember is to understand that poor digestion impedes nutrient absorption and creates inflammation in the body, both of which slow metabolism.

Metabolism Booster

The forgotten green leaves in the fridge are powerhouses of nutrients that benefit metabolism. The green, fragrant leaves aid in the accelerated functioning of the digestive system. Their consumption helps the body to convert food into energy more efficiently, and this helps create a healthy metabolism. Pudina is also a great source of antioxidants and minor amounts of vitamin C and A, supporting overall body function that is required for fat burning.

Appetite Control

A lesser-known health benefit that is locked in the strong, distinct aroma and flavour of mint is the ability to curb hunger pangs or cravings. The sudden urge to gorge on sweet or salty snacks can be redirected to drinking a glass of pudina water prepared by grinding the thoroughly washed mint leaves and sprinkling with spices for a refreshing drink, and a science-based hack to stop the consumption of processed foods. Another practical way to consume mint when there are hunger pangs is to smell mint essential oil and sip mint tea prepared from tea leaves.

Practical Ways To Incorporate Pudina Into The Daily Diet

Pudina is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of ways to reap the complete health benefits for weight loss. It is of utmost importance that please don't assume that drinking or consumption of pudina in any form can result in direct weight loss. Weight loss is a complex journey that is impacted by lifestyle, environment, and most importantly, consistency. Everybody has a different body composition, and genetic factors can also influence weight loss. Please consult a board-certified medical professional and nutritionists for proper weight loss guidance that doesn't harm the internal organs in the long run. Now, let's look at simple ways to incorporate pudina into the diet for maximum health impact.

Pudina water: handful of pudina leaves, cucumber, a squeeze of lemon, and the best time to consume it is first thing in the morning. Avoid using lemon if there are pre-existing digestive issues, as citrus fruits on an empty stomach can result in bloating and stomach discomfort.

Pudina Tea: Brew mint leaves by steeping fresh mint leaves, after washing them in salted water, as this extracts dust and harmful pathogens. Avoid using tea bags as they contain microplastics that can impact long-term health. This is a healthy replacement for sugary drinks or late-night snacks that can not only disrupt weight loss efforts but also disrupt the sleep cycle.

Homemade Pudina Chutney: Combining pudina leaves by grinding them whole in a mixer and adding garlic, ginger, salt, and onion multiples the health properties of mint and can be a flavourful addition to the plate. The antibacterial, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties of these ingredients can create a healthy gut microbiome. And a healthy gut is a body with less excess fat disposition. Make sure not to contaminate the chutney jar; use a clean spoon, and this will prolong the shelf life of the chutney for at least a week.

Tip: Avoid buying processed pudina chutney packets as these can have hidden additives that can defeat the health benefits of pudina consumption. A smart meal prep idea can help with reaping the health benefits for at least a week. If there is a need for a probiotic boost, then drop a dollop of chutney into yoghurt for a gut boost.

Caution: High consumption of mint or mint oil can trigger acid reflux in sensitive individuals because it relaxes the oesophageal sphincter (muscles at the top and bottom of the oesophagus, which is the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach). Please regulate the consumption of mint and take a balanced approach. Best practice includes consulting a doctor before consuming pudina for weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

