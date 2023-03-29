Nutrition: 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat Mint More Often

Mint leaves are refreshing herb and can boost our overall health

Mint is a delicious and refreshing herb which has been used medicinally for thousands of years due to its many healing properties. This magic herb is known to ease various bowel-related issues. It can also help manage inflammation and regulate muscle relaxation.

Through her Instagram account @LovneetB, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 5 amazing benefits of consuming mint. She writes, “Mint is one of the oldest culinary herbs that enhance the flavour and aroma of the dish and offers a range of potential health benefits.”

5 reasons to add mint to your diet, according to the nutritionist:

Mint has a strong, refreshing smell that can ease stress and refresh the body and mind. The apoptogenic activity of mint helps regulate the cortisol levels in the blood that triggers the body's natural response to ease the stress. The presence of antioxidant rosmarinic acid in mint leaves is beneficial in improving the blood circulation to your skin and hydrates the skin. Furthermore, it prevents free radical damage to the skin and delays the occurrence of wrinkles and fine lines. The benefits of salicylic acid and Vitamin A in mint leaves controls the secretions of sebum oil in the skin. The essential oils of mint stimulate digestive enzymes to increase the bile flow and promote digestion. It also helps in improved nutrient absorption from the food. When the body can assimilate and absorb nutrients properly, your metabolism increases. The increase in metabolism promotes weight loss. Mint contains menthol. This is an aromatic decongestant that might help to break up phlegm and mucus, making it easier to expel. Menthol, the main component of mint, could reduce 24-hour mean arterial systolic and diastolic blood pressure in spontaneous hypertensive

Add mint to your diet to reap the amazing benefits of this refreshing herb.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.