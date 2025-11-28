Badshah Becomes First Indian To Team Up With Maybach For Limited-Edition Eyewear Line, Starting At Rs 3 Lakh

Luxury fashion is no longer only about classic suits, vintage cars or old-world glamour. And one of the latest examples of this shift comes from a cool collaboration between German luxury brand Maybach Icons of Luxury and Indian rapper and music producer Badshah.

Maybach has joined hands with Badshah to co-design a limited-edition line of eyewear, and this marks the brand's first-ever design partnership with an Indian personality.

The collection was unveiled in Dubai and includes eight handcrafted pieces, reported Fortune India. Prices start from Rs 2.79 lakh for optical frames and go up to Rs 50.88 lakh for a diamond-studded sunglass design.

In India, the collection will be available only through Eternity Lifestyles. Globally, the capsule will be sold through selected retailers across Europe, the Middle East, the US and Asia.

Badshah believes this collaboration reflects how culture has changed what luxury means. “Luxury is now shaped by culture — not just legacy,” he says. “Hip-hop sits at the centre of that shift globally. India is part of that conversation, and Maybach recognised that moment.”

Maybach is known for ultra-premium eyewear made in small batches with rare materials like buffalo horn, titanium, gold, precious stones and diamonds. Company executives say choosing Badshah makes sense because the new global luxury consumer is younger, more connected, and influenced by music, fashion and travel.

Badshah fits perfectly into that picture. He has crossed five billion streams on Spotify, sold out arenas across North America and even walked at Paris and New York Fashion Weeks.

“People often underestimate the cultural weight India carries today,” Badshah says. “My audience is diverse — from Mumbai to Manhattan — and deeply connected to creativity and self-expression. That alignment made this partnership natural.”

The capsule includes fresh versions of two popular Maybach designs: The Artist III and The King III. The optical line comes with a laser-integrated soundwave detail, a nod to Badshah's music production. Colours include black, yellow and deep blue, giving the brand a more playful edge than usual.

The sunglasses take inspiration from India. A snow camouflage look references the Himalayas. A jungle-inspired pattern nods to Indian wildlife and tiger conservation. The bright-orange Tigers of India model pays tribute to iconic Indian species. At the top of the line sits the Diamond-Studded Snow Camouflage King III with 90 diamonds, hand-assembled in Germany.