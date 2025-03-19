Neelam Kothari’s Madrid Getaway: 5 Things To Explore In The Spanish Capital

Do not disturb Neelam Kothari. The actress is living her best life in Madrid, Spain. She is enjoying a fabulous getaway with her daughter, Ahana Soni, while her husband, Sameer Soni, is MIA from the trip. Joining them are Neelam's brother, Afsheen, and his wife, Anne. On Tuesday, Neelam treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her travel adventures. The first photo captures Neelam, Ahana, Afsheen and Anne enjoying a cosy meal together. The rest of the pictures showcase them exploring the city, strolling through charming streets, and posing in front of Madrid's Iconic landmark — Julia in Plaza de Colón. FYI: Julia is a stunning sculpture by renowned Spanish artist Jaume Plensa.

“Hola Madrid you have my heart. Great food, art, architecture and shopping. The best part is being with family missing you Samir Soni,” read the text attached to the post.

Madrid is a city full of energy, culture and amazing food. Like Neelam Kothari, If you are also planning a trip, here are five things you must add to your itinerary.

1. Sunset at Templo de Debod

This ancient is one of the best spots to catch a breathtaking sunset. Grab some snacks, chill on the grass and soak in the views.

2. Tapas Crawl in La Latina

Madrid is all about tapas, and La Latina is the perfect neighbourhood to hop from bar to bar. Try patatas bravas, jamón ibérico and a glass of vermouth. Each spot has its own vibe, so just follow the crowds.

3. Explore the Royal Palace

Even if you are not into history, the sheer grandeur of the Royal Palace is worth a visit. The interiors are stunning and the gardens around it make for a nice stroll.

4. Row a boat in Retiro Park

Retiro Park is Madrid's green oasis. Rent a little rowboat on the lake, enjoy the sunshine and get an amazing feel. If boating is not your thing, just grab a coffee and watch the breathtaking surroundings.

5. Catch a Flamenco Show

You can not leave Madrid without experiencing flamenco. Find a cosy tablao (flamenco bar) and enjoy the passionate performances – intense, fiery and unforgettable.