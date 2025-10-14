<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Hema Malini Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Was "Unusually Quiet" During <i>Baghban</i>. Here's Why

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to keep viewers engaged with its insightful episodes. The quiz-based reality show often welcomes celebrity guests to play the game. In the latest episode, actor-director Farhan Akhtar and his father, screenwriter Javed Akhtar, took the hot seat.

In the middle of the show, Amitabh Bachchan received a special video message from his co-star Hema Malini. The actress spoke about her experience of working with Big B. She recalled how she had always seen him bursting with infectious energy, but during the Baghban shoot, he was unusually quiet.

Hema Malini said, "When I asked our director Ravi Chopra that why was he sitting with a sullen face, because that's a very rare sight, the director said that he was prepping for the high-voltage climax scene. And we all know how brilliant he was in that scene."

In another moment, Farhan Akhtar also talked about working with Amitabh Bachchan in Lakshya.

“We did one film together, Lakshya,” said the actor.

Big B replied, “My experience of working with him on the film was… he came to my room at night and asked, ‘Amitabh uncle, are you having some problem?'. Hamein laga ki yeh ustaad hai jo hamein keh rahein hai ‘beta, acting aise hoti hai' [For the first time, I thought I was an amateur, and this master was teaching me how to act.]”

Farhan also asked the Bollywood megastar to play the role of narrator in his upcoming movie, 120 Bahadur.

He said, "Let me ask you for a favour, Amit uncle, please. Humari film jo hai, 120 Bahadur, woh shuru hoti hai ek narrator ke voice se. Jo kehta hai ki yeh kya hua tha, kyun hua tha, kis wajah se hua tha. Toh aap yeh kar lijiye, it will be the best birthday gift, the best return gift that you can give. [Our film 120 Bahadur begins with a narrator's voice, who says what happened, why it happened, and what caused it. So, if you could do this, it will be the best birthday gift, the best return gift that you can give.]"

Amitabh Bachchan promptly agreed to be a part of his movie.

ALSO READ | Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan Recites Agneepath's Iconic Dialogue On Rishab Shetty's Request