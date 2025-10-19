Sunny Deol Unveils First Look Of New Film Gabru On His Birthday, Calls It A Story Of "Courage And Compassion"

Sunny Deol treated his fans to a special announcement on his birthday. He unveiled the first look of his next film, Gabru, also starring Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani.

Calling it a story of "courage, conscience, and compassion" and expressing gratitude to his fans for their support, Sunny shared a glimpse of his upcoming project, writing, "Power isn't what you show, it's what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings, here's something for you all who have been waiting... #Gabru IN CINEMAS 13th March 2026. A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart... to the world!"

Following his post, many fans shared their birthday wishes and expressed excitement for his next movie. One social media user wrote, "Happy birthday, my inspiration," while another commented, "Thank you for this gift on your birthday!"

Presented by Om Chhangani and Echelon, and written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar, Gabru features a soundtrack by Mithoon, Satinder Sartaaj, and Anurag Saikia, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri. The film is set to release on March 13, 2026.

Sunny Deol is also gearing up for Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa recently joined the cast. The film is scheduled for release on January 22, 2026.

Meanwhile, the veteran star is celebrating his birthday today and shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his celebration. In the video, Sunny can be seen joyfully singing, with Punjabi music playing in the background and firecrackers bursting. He looked excited and thrilled on his special day.

The caption alongside the video reads, "Happy Birthday To ME." Preity Zinta commented on his post, "Happy Birthday to you... Loads of love, happiness and success today and always." Bobby Deol also dropped heart and cake emojis.

