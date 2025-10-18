Ishaan Khatter At NDTV World Summit 2025: "Janhvi Is Very Sincere, Have Always Known Her Passion For Storytelling"

At the NDTV World Summit 2025 session titled Ishaan Khatter: Fierce, Fearless, Free, the actor opened up about the incredible experience that his film Homebound has given him. He also spoke highly of his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa and how "Homebound couldn't exist without them."

What's Happening

As the host mentioned how "acting is also about reacting", he questioned Ishaan on the crucial role that Janhvi and Vishal played in making Homebound what it is.

Ishaan said, "I think both Vishal and Janhvi are pieces without whom this film would not exist. I would say the same for everyone in the cast. Every single person was encouraged to give their opinion on set. It felt like family."

Ishaan, who had worked with Janhvi in her debut film Dhadak, said, "I have always known her passion for storytelling. She is very sincere, and she possesses a desire to go beyond the surface level. I know from the beginning she was happy to be championing the story. I remember she said, 'I'll be a tree in the background if you want me to be.'"

He added, "Vishal is such a bright talent and such a dynamic character with great range. It is very rare to see that in a young actor like him. I am very proud of him. I have seen his journey through this film and how it has almost entered his consciousness."

On Homebound Receiving A 9-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section before travelling to the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. It is now India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars.

Speaking about the audience's reaction, Ishaan Khatter shared, "This is a film that is extremely special to me, and at the risk of sounding shameless, I'm thankful to everyone who has championed it. It's a rare kind of film - very humane - and I'm very proud of it. It's been surreal, a milestone to be sitting in an audience like that at Cannes. It was overwhelming, understandably; time was warped for me - it was all very surreal."

In A Nutshell

Ishaan Khatter opened up about his Homebound co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. He called the latter a bright talent, while saying of Janhvi that he always knew how sincere she was.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Ishaan Khatter Reacts To 8-Hour Work Shifts At NDTV World Summit