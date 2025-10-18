Exclusive: Ishaan Khatter Reacts To 8-Hour Work Shifts At NDTV World Summit

The debate around the 8-hour work shift, ever since Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, refuses to dial down. Recently, at the NDTV World Summit 2025 session titled Ishaan Khatter: Fierce, Fearless, Free, the Homebound actor shared his thoughts on the issue.

He said, “I've been on sets where sometimes the protocol of time has been abused even, but that is something I would say is an important conversation.”

Ishaan Khatter added, “Be considerate about people. It is a privileged position to say that I'm an actor and I can work only as many hours, but they should be considerate of it. Acting is a work of passion. Sometimes we see actors go beyond their shift and see their passion realised.”

Background

The debate around work–life balance in Bollywood began after reports surfaced that Deepika had been dropped from Spirit, starring Prabhas, due to her requests for limited working hours (an 8-hour shift), a high fee, and a share in the film's profits.

As a new mother, Deepika is reportedly seeking to reduce her work hours to strike a balance between her professional and personal life.

Several industry figures have expressed support for Deepika. Actor Vikrant Massey, director Anurag Basu, and actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Vidya Balan have backed the idea of flexible working hours in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has begun filming King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo were last seen together in Jawan.

In A Nutshell

Ishaan Khatter calls the debate around the 8-hour work shift an important conversation. He added that he has been on sets where the protocol of time has been abused.

