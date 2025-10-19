Ishaan Khatter To NDTV On How Bollywood Differs From Hollywood: "We Work Longer Than Our Scheduled Hours"

At the NDTV World Summit 2025, during the session titled "Fierce, Fearless, Free", actor Ishaan Khatter reflected on the contrast between working in Hollywood and Bollywood.

Sharing his experience, he said, "The food is better here. We are all storytellers, and we all have the same job, but their ways of working are different. Everything is streamlined, here things are a little haphazard. Everybody is connected via Bluetooth. Everyone is doing wrong things, but there's a method to the madness."

He added, "We are very jugaadu, passionate, we will work longer hours than we have to - but they will always switch off."

Ishaan On Working With Nicole Kidman

Ishaan spoke about working with Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple.

He said, "She is an icon. Nicole walks into a room and the air gets sucked out of it. She had the sincerity of a young actor; I hadn't seen some of my young co-actors having that kind of sincerity. She was extremely generous to work with."

"I was asked earlier about working with Tabu - the ball is in their court to make the young actor feel comfortable. I hope 30 years down the line I have the same sincerity and free spirit," he added.

Ishaan Khatter On 8-Hour-Work Shift

Ishaan Khatter also shed light on the 8-hour work shift debate in the industry and said, "I've been on sets where sometimes the protocol of time has been abused even, but that is something I would say is an important conversation."

He added, "Be considerate about people. It is a privileged position to say that I'm an actor and I can work only as many hours, but they should be considerate of it. Acting is a work of passion. Sometimes we see actors go beyond their shift and see their passion realised."

Ishaan On Homebound

Ishaan Khatter also opened up about his film Homebound being India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.

He shared, "This is a film that is extremely special to me, and at the risk of sounding shameless, I'm thankful to everyone who has championed it. It's a rare kind of film, very humane, and I'm very proud of it. It's been surreal, a milestone to be sitting in an audience like that at Cannes - it's overwhelming, understandably; time was warped for me; it was all very surreal."