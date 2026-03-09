Shah Rukh Khan's Loud Shout-Out To Team India After T20 World Cup Win: "You Guys Are Champions"

The whole country was in celebration mode on Sunday night as Team India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy once again. Fans across the nation cheered as the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As celebrations spread across the country, many Bollywood celebrities also reacted on social media. Among them was superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who shared his excitement and pride after India's big win.

The actor posted a photo of Team India lifting the trophy and praised the players for their "comprehensive victory." Calling them "champions," SRK said watching them play made the entire nation proud.

"What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!" he wrote on X.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2026

Actor Akshay Kumar also joined the celebrations online. He shared a GIF of his dance from his upcoming film 'Bhoot Bangla' and said the atmosphere at home felt like a celebration everywhere. "Har ghar ka maholol (Scene at every household) Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India," Akshay wrote.

In the match, India put up a total of 255 runs after strong batting performances from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, who all scored half-centuries. New Zealand, on the other hand, were bowled out for 159.

Jasprit Bumrah played a key role with the ball and took four wickets. Axar Patel also picked up three wickets to help India secure a comfortable win. For his brilliant bowling, Bumrah was named Player of the Match. Sanju Samson was awarded Player of the Tournament after scoring 321 runs in five matches during the competition.

Former T20 World Cup-winning captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the final.

With this win, India became the first team to defend the men's T20 World Cup title and also lifted their third trophy after earlier wins in 2007 and 2024.

