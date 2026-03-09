Why Did India Win Men's T20 World Cup For The Third Time? Ask Amitabh Bachchan

Team India scripted history in the T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, beating New Zealand by 96 runs to clinch the title for the third time. While a large section of Bollywood erupted in joy and joined the bandwagon of sharing celebratory posts, Amitabh Bachchan's X post became the talk of the town.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his inimitable style, wrote: "T 5679 - कहा था नहीं देखूँगा तो जीत जाएँगे ! हो गया !! (I said I wouldn't watch, and they'd win! It happened.)" The post quickly went viral on the internet, garnering fans' comments.

One user wrote: "Right Sir. Max. Log aisa hi sochte hain—main ghar pe dekhunga to haar jayega/mobile dekhunga to jeet jayega/ haar jayega. Pichli baar behen dekha to jeet gaya tha so so so..."

Another comment read: "Koi na sir, ab dekh lo. But yeh vishwas hi hai jo logon ko insaan banata hai."

Amitabh Bachchan shared some television screenshots of India's glorious moments while lifting the trophy alongside his post.

Meanwhile, actors like Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Mahesh Babu shared congratulatory messages on their respective social media handles.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo of Team India lifting the trophy and praised the players for their "comprehensive victory."

Calling them "champions," SRK said watching them play made the entire nation proud.

"What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!" he wrote on X.

In the match, India put up a total of 255 runs after strong batting performances from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson, who all scored half-centuries. New Zealand, on the other hand, were bowled out for 159.

Jasprit Bumrah played a key role with the ball, taking four wickets. Axar Patel also picked up three wickets to help India secure a comfortable win. For his brilliant bowling, Bumrah was named Player of the Match. Sanju Samson was awarded Player of the Tournament after scoring 321 runs in five matches during the competition.

Former T20 World Cup-winning captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were also present at Narendra Modi Stadium during the final.

With this win, India became the first team to defend the men's T20 World Cup title and also lifted their third trophy after earlier wins in 2007 and 2024.