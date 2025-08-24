Govinda's Rs 170 Crore Fortune: Inside The Net Worth, Mansion And Cars Of Bollywood's Entertainer

When you think of entertainers in Bollywood, Govinda's name pops up instantly. He made the 90s extra fun with his comic timing, flashy dance moves and colourful fashion. Even today, the man who once ruled the big screen continues to live king-size.

Net Worth

According to reports from Goodreturns and other reports, Govinda's net worth stands at around ₹170 crore. He charges up to ₹6 crore per film and about ₹2 crore for brand endorsements. That is besides what he earned from politics and production. Remember, he was a Member of Parliament between 2004 and 2009.

Properties

If there is one place Govinda doesn't joke around, it is property investment. His most famous address is his ₹16 crore bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, where he lives with his family. But the list does not end there. As reported by Filmibeat, he also owns:

A bungalow in Ruia Park that gives him rental income

A house on Madh Island, often seen in film shoots

Another bungalow in Kolkata

A 90,000 sq. ft. farmland in Lucknow

A farmhouse in Raigad

Cars

Govinda's love for cars is no secret. His garage has a mix of luxury and utility vehicles. As per a report by The Times of India, the actor owns:

Hyundai Creta (₹15 lakh)

Toyota Fortuner (₹34 lakh)

Ford Endeavour (₹36 lakh)

Mercedes C220D (₹43 lakh)

Mercedes-Benz GLC (₹64 lakh)

Personal life

Govinda has been making headlines due to the reports of him and his wife Sunita heading for a divorce. Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha dismissed the chatter. He told PTI, "This is the same old news which came out six-seven months ago. Sunita had filed a divorce petition six-seven months ago, now everything is getting settled. In a week or so everyone will hear the news."

He added, "The whole family is going to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival together, for which Sunita is busy doing the preparation."

So, while the gossip mills keep spinning, Govinda seems more focused on his family, his celebrations and enjoying the fruits of the empire he has built over decades.