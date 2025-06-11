Disha Patani's Berry Lips And Smokey Eyes Slay Blurry But Epic Pictures

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Disha Patani shared a moonlit beauty photo on her Instagram handle.

She wore flawless foundation with feathered brows framing her face.

Her eyes featured a charcoal smokey eye look for added depth. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Disha Patani made jaws drop as she dished out her latest beauty offering on her Instagram handle. The Kanguva actress looked like a million bucks as she got caught on camera posing under the moonlight. The beauty girls couldn't help but take notes from Disha's rather beautiful makeup moment.

The cityscape behind Disha Patani seemed to be blurring out as she dolled up in an evening ready glam avatar ready to take on the night ahead of her. Disha's pretty face was dolled up with a flawless foundation topped with feathered brows that framed her face just right.

But the real magic unveiled as she decorated her dove-like eyes in a charcoal hued smokey eye look that added a depth and boldness to the glam. Her makeup of the day was further accentuated by a deep berry hued lip colour spread across her lips in a blurred fashion that made her pout look super on-trend.

If Disha's makeup game was so on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind. The 32-year-old actress styled her tresses in a wind-swept look left loose to meander over her shoulders. This became the crowning glory of her glam moment for the night.

Disha Patani's berry lips and smokey eyes dig out beauty gold.

