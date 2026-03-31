Inside Krishna Shroff's Rs 31.5 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home With A Balcony Jacuzzi And Curated Art

Farah Khan's fun YouTube vlogs receive much love online. Recently, the filmmaker and her cook, Dilip, visited the residence of Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff, an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Matrix Fight Night.

Inside Krishna Shroff's Mumbai Home

The virtual tour of the father-daughter duo's extensive home begins with Krishna warmly hugging Farah Khan. She then opens the wooden door of her residence. The video continues to the passage area, where the filmmaker introduces Dilip to Jackie's daughter. The well-lit space exhibits a significant collection of artwork and artefacts.

The eclectic, warm decor near a doorway blends modern architectural lines with ornate, traditional accents, including a large rectangular mirror with a thick, heavily carved gold-gilt frame. We can also spot a colourful art piece on the neutral walls, contrasting with the warm wood tones of the door frames and flooring.

When Farah Khan asked whose house it is, Krishna Shroff told her that all four members of the family live in the same house. In fact, when Jackie Shroff joined them, he also admitted that his wife, daughter, and son, along with their pet animals, live together.

According to reports, the cost of the 8-bedroom apartment is Rs 31.5 crore.

Living And Dining Area

The dining area includes a large black table with contemporary black chairs, set against a large wall-mounted chalkboard art piece by MF Hussain.

On the other hand, the spacious living room is designed with certain personal touches by the actor and his family. Besides the large white sofa set, a black armchair with an ottoman, a wooden showcase-style cupboard, a couple of additional beige chairs and large floor-to-ceiling windows offering extensive sea views, we can spot framed family photos displayed on the wooden dresser and a large potted plant near the window.

As Farah Khan compliments the home by calling it simply “stunning”, Krishna Shroff reveals she and her mother decorated the place from “scratch”.

Other Luxe Amenities

The home also features a jacuzzi, an ice bath and a sea-view balcony, which add a touch of classic luxury to the space.

After a brief chit-chat with Jackie Shroff, his daughter takes Farah to the balcony, which offers panoramic views of the sea. Krishna calls her balcony the “biggest luxury”.

Finally, the duo enters the modern, well-lit modular kitchen, which features custom light-wood veneer cabinets and deep drawers, paired with a light, neutral tone visible above the counter.

We can also spot a large stainless-steel side-by-side refrigerator and a built-in oven integrated into the functional storage cabinets.

Altogether, the minimalist design, with white walls, warm wooden flooring and a large curated art collection, is what gives a "very cosy feeling", according to Krishna.

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