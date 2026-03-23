Exclusive: <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Actor Mustafa Ahmed Shares How He Put On 6 Kg, Then Lost 8 Kg To Play Rizwan

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.

One of the most poignant scenes in Dhurandhar: The Revenge is Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, planning to kill Hamza Ali Mazari, portrayed by Ranveer Singh, at a madrasa. Flaunting a black outfit, goggles, and lustrous hair, Hamza climbs the stairs with his right‑hand man, Rizwan Shah, played by Mustafa Ahmed.

In the entire plot twist, you witness a chemistry between them, born out of muscle memory and trust built over the years.

"There were many scenes where we were just looking at each other. It wasn't instructed to us, and the credit for this goes to Ranveer because, during rehearsals, he used to tell me, 'We will just look at each other here.' We kept doing it so much that it almost became telepathic between us," shared Mustafa in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

Mustafa and Ranveer's friendship goes back several years, even before Padmaavat's release in 2018. A fitness coach and movement specialist, Mustafa trained the actor and helped him bulk up for the role of Sultan Alauddin Khilji - but more on that later.

Speaking about his bond with Aditya Dhar, Mustafa shared that it, too, goes back years, with the two bonding over their Delhi roots. A fitness coach and movement specialist, Mustafa Ahmed has collaborated with the director earlier as well, including on Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi.

It was Aditya Dhar who asked Mustafa to audition for Rizwan Shah and told him, "Don't act. Observe what a person like you would do."

Hence, in the aforementioned scene, viewers may have noticed Rizwan constantly observing his surroundings and coordinating with rebels under Shirani, played by Bimal Oberoi, who were dressed as Rangers. With very few dialogues, his screen presence remained unmissable.

"I am a bodyguard. I am a spy. I walked into the room and observed. I am constantly looking around," he told NDTV. But Mustafa's role as Rizwan was not limited to his acting skills - he also had to physically look the part.

How Mustafa Ahmed Bulked Up For Dhurandhar 2

Mustafa shared that before he began training for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, his weight was 80-81 kg. However, he had to bulk up to 85-86 kg for the role. "To put on weight along with training, you also have to eat a lot," he added.

The fitness coach was eating 3,000-3,500 calories a day, but the goal wasn't merely to gain weight. He needed to look convincing on screen, capable of overpowering people and fighting trained goons.

Apart from consuming thousands of calories daily, he also trained intensely. After all, he had to remain agile.

"I couldn't afford to be stiff. It had to be a functionally strong body - one that could pick up a gun and fire it easily. If I was pulling or beating people, it had to look like I had power," he shared.

As a result, he preferred barbell and dumbbell workouts over machines. He also trained with soldiers and underwent weapon training, all of which helped him bring Rizwan to life on the silver screen.

How Mustafa Ahmed Transformed Into A Cadet

Towards the end of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film shows Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Rizwan Shah, along with other cadets, being trained under the National Institute of Training and Strategy, a fictional organisation that prepares spies for the country.

To convincingly portray young cadets, both Ranveer and Mustafa had to lose weight. Mustafa revealed that he dropped from 86 kg to 78 kg.

"It was the lightest I've been in 20-25 years," he said, adding with a laugh, "It wasn't easy. It was a challenge."

Not only did he have to lose weight, but he also needed to look young, fit, and strong, something that wouldn't have been possible if the weight loss resulted in saggy skin or a frail physique. During this phase, his calorie intake dropped to 1,800 calories a day.

"I was running between 7 km and 10 km every second day. I did a lot of body‑weight exercises. I had to lose weight, but I couldn't look skinny. I still had to look fit. I stopped lifting heavy weights," he explained.

"Running helped me immensely. When I was eating 3,600 calories a day, I consumed close to 200-240 grams of protein. During the weight‑loss phase, it came down to 80-120 grams a day. I didn't starve myself. Instead of eating less, I ran more. Over a week, I was running 30-40 km," he shared, with a hint of pride in his voice.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19, 2026, and since then, it has been performing strongly at the box office.

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