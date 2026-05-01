Rumoured Boyfriend Vihaan Samat Has A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For 'Queen Of Hearts' Radhikka Madan

Buzz about a possible romance brewing between actors Vihaan Samat and Radhikka Madan reportedly began in 2024, when the actress was spotted at the screening of Vihaan's film CTRL. Since then, fans have been eager for confirmation. However, both have been tight-lipped about it, but the speculation continues to make the rounds nevertheless.

The rumoured couple post birthday wishes for each other, as Vihaan Samat took to his Instagram Stories earlier today and wrote a heartfelt note.

Sharing a picture of Radhikka Madan, Vihaan wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most incredible woman, the queen of hearts, my partner in crime, my enabler and most trusted confidante. Everybody deserves to be blessed with a Radhikka in their life."

Instagram/Vihaan Samat

Background

Last year, Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat made waves as they arrived together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. A video shared by Bollywood Helpline on Instagram showed Radhikka and Vihaan standing close, smiling and posing for the camera.

When a shutterbug called them "nice jodi", Radhikka laughed while looking at her rumoured boyfriend. After posing together, Vihaan headed inside the party, leaving Radhikka to strike a few solo poses.

Radhikka Madan, in an interview with ETimes, said, "I will comment when I have to. For now, I want to keep my personal life private."

While Vihaan Samat had told India.com, "These rumours have been going on for a very long time. See, I don't wanna fuel these rumours. Just wanna say that I am single and happy."

Work

Radhikka Madan was last seen in the OTT release Subedaar alongside Anil Kapoor. Vihaan Samat's latest projects include the 2024 film CTRL and the 2025 series The Royals.