Rumoured Couple Vihaan Samat And Radhikka Madan Attend Manish Malhotras Diwali Bash Together

Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat's dating rumours are showing no signs of slowing down. On Sunday, Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat made waves as they arrived together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. A video shared by Bollywood Helpline on Instagram showed Radhikka and Vihaan standing close, smiling and posing for the camera.

When a shutterbug called them “nice jodi”, Radhikka laughed while looking at her rumoured boyfriend. After posing together, Vihaan headed inside the party, leaving Radhikka to strike a few solo poses.

Radhikka Madan And Vihaan Samat Served Style Goals

Earlier, a photo of Vihaan Samat and Radhikka Madan went viral. In the snapshot, the two were seen walking hand-in-hand at Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall.

Vihaan kept it simple in an olive green shirt and matching trousers. Radhikka, on the other hand, went for a comfy look with a red oversized hoodie and black shorts. Their relaxed yet stylish vibe caught everyone's attention.

Radhikka Madan And Vihaan Samat's Dating Rumours

Talks of a possible romance between Vihaan Samat and Radhikka Madan reportedly began last year when the actress was spotted at the screening of Vihaan's film CTRL. Since then, fans have been eager for confirmation. However, both stars have kept their personal lives under wraps.

Radhikka Madan, in an interview with ETimes, said, “I will comment when I have to. For now, I want to keep my personal life private."

Vihaan Samat also stayed tight-lipped when shown the viral picture with Radhikka Madan during a chat with FilmiBeat. He responded with a calm expression and a subtle smile. When asked if he had watched Radhikka's films, he said, “I have seen some." He went on to praise her work, adding, “I think all of her work is fantastic, right from Pataakha to Angrezi Medium, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Sarfira, a lot of stuff."

On the work front, Vihaan Samat was last seen in Netflix's The Royals, which also starred Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar and Zeenat Aman in important roles. Radhika Madan, meanwhile, last appeared in a guest role in Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Before that, she was seen in Sarfira alongside Akshay Kumar.