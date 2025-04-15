Radhikka Madan Reacts To Cosmetic Surgery Rumours After AI Video Goes Viral

Radhikka Madan, known for films like Angrezi Medium and Sarfira, recently made headlines after a heavily edited video of her at an event went viral on social media.

The clip, shared on Instagram, featured Radhikka dressed in a black dress but what caught the internet's attention was her drastically altered facial features. The text on the video read, “Remember Ishani from Colors TV's popular show? Radhikka Madan looks unrecognisable now after all that cosmetic work."

The caption drew comparisons between Radhikka Madan and Mouni Roy, saying, "Radhikka Madan really took notes from Mouni Roy—new face, new vibe."

Reacting to the cosmetic surgery rumours, Radhikka Madan commented on the post. The actress wrote, “Bas itne hi eyebrows upar kare hai AI use karke? Aur karlo yaar...yeh toh fir bhi natural lag raha hain (That's all the eyebrows you've raised using AI? Do more, man... this still looks natural).”

In a previous interview with News18, Radhikka Madan said that she is open to getting cosmetic surgery done in the future. The actress said, “I do not judge those who opt for such enhancements because they can boost confidence and improve self-image.”

She added, “I don't see it as necessary right now, but I might reconsider in a few years. It depends on my self-image at that time. I hope it remains as it is now. In my mind, I'm still Kareena Kapoor. Even if I change, I won't judge myself. I'm okay with all of that.”

In terms of work, Radhikka Madan was last seen in Sarfira opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also featured Seema Biswas, Prakash Belawadi and Anil Charanjeett in key roles.

Radhikka will next be a part of Anil Kapoor starrer Subedaar. She will play Anil Kapoor's daughter Shyama in the film. The movie will be released on Prime Video. The release date hasn't been announced yet.