Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar And Radhikka Madan's Film Gets A Slow Start

Radhikka Madan and Akshay Kumar in Sarfira. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, which released in theatres on Friday, earned around Rs 2.40 crore India net on its first day, reported Sacnilk. Sarfira had an overall 13.08% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, July 12. Sarfira is the Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead role. The film clashed with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 at the box office. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, Seema Biswas, R. Sarath Kumar, Saurabh Goyal, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Irawati Harshe Mayadev, Anil Charanjeett, Prakash Belawadi, Rahul Vohra.

Sarfira is Akshay Kumar's 150th film. Sharing a special post on the film's release date, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Sarfira means crazy and looking back I feel I would've been crazy had I not done this film. So I'm glad I did. This journey began almost 3 years back and it's finally out for you all to witness and hopefully cherish. Sarfira is the story of a dream and the stubbornness to fulfil that dream, something we all can learn from. I'm so proud to be a part of this film and glad that Sarfira is my 150th film. I hope you get a chance to catch it cinemas soon. Sarfira is now all yours."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Sarfira does not exactly soar above the clouds although Akshay Kumar plunges headlong into a role that has far more meat than many of the other roles that he has played in recent years. The hammy bits are hard to ignore, but Sarfira does have moments that allow the star to demonstrate his wares to a greater extent than he usually does."