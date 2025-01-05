Akshay Kumar On Doing One-Two Films A Year: "If I Can Work, Why Shouldn't I?"

On Sunday, at the trailer launch event of his upcoming movie Sky Force, Akshay Kumar said that in his 33-year career, it has been all about working hard and not only does he aim to continue doing so, but also to break his dry spell at the box office.

"It's not that it has happened for the first time. The best part is you keep on working hard. That is what I tell myself. If anyone talks to me about it, I say the same thing that you have to keep working hard," the actor told the reporters on being asked about not having a successful 2024 in terms of how his films fared.

For the unversed, a lot of his recent movie releases, like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, among others, didn't do well at the box-office.

At the press event, Akshay shared that he witnessed such a roadblock many times in his career. He even revealed that people around him sometimes advise him to do "one film or two films" in a year.

"But I say if I can work, then why not? I have based my entire career on that," he said with his indomitable energy.

The actor also revealed that some have advised him to stop making content-driven films, but he doesn't want to give up.

"I don't want to stop. I want to do these kinds of films as well as others. I am very proud that I made the film Sarfira, even though it didn't work," he stated.

Co-directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the film also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya, brother of Shikhar Pahariya.

Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.



