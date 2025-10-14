Amid Dating Rumours, Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Photos With Vijay Varma From Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma's dating rumours have been making the rounds for a while now. The two have often been spotted together, and once again, they have become the talk of the town – this time because of their appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

Fatima shared a bunch of pictures from the star-studded party on Instagram. Vijay Varma featured in all the images the actress posted in the carousel. Fatima looked elegant in a classic saree teamed with statement jewellery and soft, minimal makeup. Vijay kept things simple yet stylish in a traditional bandhgala set that matched the festive vibe perfectly.

The photos also featured designer Manish Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhay Verma, and others. But, all eyes were on Fatima and Vijay.

Sharing the pictures, Fatima wrote, “What a night!!! Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always opening your home with so much warmth. You really make everyone feel like family.”

Responding to the post, Manish Malhotra dropped red hearts.

Vijay Varma commented, “MM for best host and now.. best movie producer. And fatty for best back camera selfie photography.”

Rhea Chakraborty posted three hearts.

Back in June, at the trailer launch of her film Aap Jaisa Koi, Fatima was asked to share her thoughts on romance.

The actress said, "The idea of equality of love is where two people respect each other, and they will listen to each other and won't deny it. I think that is an equal relationship now, and compromises need to be made by both. When you come into a partnership, you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that is the way to have a successful relationship."

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen together in period romance film Gustaakh Ishq. The project marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra's debut as a producer. In addition to the leading duo, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi will also play important roles in the movie. The film will be releasing in theatres on November 21.