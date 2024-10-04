Weekend Binge: Liked <i>CTRL</i>? Watch These 10 Sci-Fi Films Next

All Ananya Panday fans, get ready with a bucket full of popcorn. Her film CTRL is releasing on Netflix today. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the movie features Ananya alongside Vihaan Samat. The story revolves around a couple, Nella and Joe, who create content together and are loved by their online audience. When Nella discovers Joe's infidelity, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life. As the app takes full control, the drama unfolds. We cannot wait. If you are in the mood for more sci-fi films exploring how technology poses a threat to our lives, here is a list for you:

1. Enthiran (October 1, 2010) - Sun NXT: Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Enthiran, aka Robot, certainly deserve to be at the top of this list. Remember when Chitti said, “Hi, I'm Chitti the Robot. Speed 1 terahertz, memory 1 zigabyte”?

2. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (February 9, 2024) - Prime Video: We all loved how Aryan Agnihotri (played by Shahid Kapoor) fell head over heels for the robot Sifra (played by Kriti Sanon). But things take a turn when Sifra's motherboard crashes, causing her to start doing all the tasks that she is not supposed to do.

3. Hacked (February 7, 2020) - Zee5: It would not be an exaggeration to say that Hina Khan delivered one of the best performances of her life in this movie directed by Vikram Bhatt. The storyline revolves around a one-night stand that ends with Vivek (played by Rohan Shah) hacking into everything to make Sameera's (played by Hina Khan) life miserable.

4. Mickey Virus (October 25, 2013) - Prime Video: Hope you remember the moment when Maniesh Paul said, “Tujhe dekhke na ... mere dimaag ka parental control hi switch off ho jaata hai.” This film, directed by Saurabh Varma, also features Elli AvRam, Manish Chaudhari and Puja Gupta in important roles.

5. Ra.One (October 26, 2011) - Prime Video: Meet Shekhar, a game developer about to launch his next big project. Things take a dark turn when his robot Ra.One goes rogue, putting his life in danger. The only one who can stop Ra.One is his virtual counterpart, G.One. This film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal.

6. 2.0 (November 29, 2018) - Prime Video: This Tamil-language movie is a sequel to Enthiran. The film features megastar Rajinikanth in a triple role as Dr. Vaseegaran, Chitti and Kutty. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is missing in the second part, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson are introduced to the series.

7. I, Robot (July 7, 2014) - Prime Video: Set in the year 2035, I, Robot tells the story of humanoid robots assisting humanity under the protection of the Three Laws of Robotics. Detective Del Spooner (played by Will Smith) lacks trust in machines due to a traumatic experience where a robot saved him from a car crash but chose to let a girl drown based solely on cold logic and the odds of survival.

8. Ex Machina (December 14, 2016) - Prime Video: This film marks the directorial debut of Alex Garland. The story follows a programmer who receives an invitation from his CEO to conduct the Turing Test on an intelligent humanoid robot.

9. Minority Report (June 19, 2022) - Prime Video: This action film is loosely based on Philip K. Dick's 1956 novella The Minority Report. The movie is headlined by Tom Cruise.

10. Alien (May 25, 1979) - Disney+ Hotstar: No list would be complete without this cult classic. Beneath its science fiction and thrill, Alien offers a critique of corporate capitalism and its detrimental effects on workers.