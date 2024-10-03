Ananya Panday's Real-Life Geet Moment When She Burned Her Ex's Photograph

Jab We Met's Geet taught us a life lesson when she said, "Jala do is photo ko, tumhe bohot achha feel hoga." As Geet still continues to be an iconic character, her mantras are not forgotten. While promoting her upcoming movie CTRL, Ananya Panday gave some important tips on how to deal with breakups. Speaking to Galatta India, she confessed that once after a painful breakup, she had burned the picture of her ex-partner and it felt like a great way to let go of the pain and frustration inside. She added that she was quite young when she did that.

CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane was asked about his way of dealing with heartbreak, to which he replied by highlighting the importance of facing it. He said, "You have to face it, either by talking to someone or burning photographs," and then hinted towards Ananya. Ananya nodded in agreement and said, "I don't do that now, but I have done it. It's not like I'm the only person on earth who has done this. A lot of people have. It's a nice way to release your frustration." Ananya also revealed she had an "ex-box" where she put everything that belonged to her ex and or that reminded her of the ex and burned it! She also added how she identifies with Geet and suggested that she followed Geet's advice in real life.

On being asked how she handles her breakups now, she said, "Just deal with it. Nothing is permanent. Every feeling is transient. You will figure it out. It will get better, and knowing that is good enough."

CTRL will start streaming October 4, 2024 onwards on the OTT platform Netflix. The film's synopsis reads, "Nella and Joe are the perfect influencer couple. But when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life - until it takes control."