IIFA 2024: The One Where Ananya Panday Poses With "Bestie" Shah Rukh Khan

The IIFA fever refuses to die down. Ananya Panday recently shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the event featuring her "bestie" and actor Shah Rukh Khan. The actress looked pretty in a custom champagne lame sari with an embellished blouse and cape. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, opted for a black tuxedo. Sharing the post on Instagram, Ananya wrote, "King/bestie love you always, iamsrk. IIFA day 2 was a blast and a half."

Soon after, Ananya's stylist Meagan Concessio shared a series of pictures of her look. In her caption, she wrote, "IIFA w @ananyapanday!! When you shoot the look at 3:30 am, with a magical surprise from the King himself @iamsrk and wrap up with some biryani and butter chicken. What a night! Team effort till the end. @ananyapanday this was special, you looked like a star."

Ahead of the award ceremony, Ananya Panday expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. During a media interaction, she said, "He (Shahrukh Khan) has watched most of my work but he called me after Student of the Year 2. We had a long chat and that felt really nice... Growing up, I have observed everything about him. More than an actor, I have learnt a lot from him as a human being also...he has this personality where he makes everyone feel so special."

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Call Me Bae alongside Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Vir Das and others. She will next be seen in CTRL.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Dunki. He will next be seen in the film titled King. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.