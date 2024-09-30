Crazy Viral: Shah Rukh Khan And Vicky Kaushal's Dance On <i>Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam</i> Will Keep You Hooked

The IIFA fever isn't over yet. After wrapping up the main event, Vicky Kaushal shared several precious moments from the event. One of the videos features Vicky and his Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan dancing together on stage. Well, watching SRK and Vicky dancing to the latter's song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam surprised everyone. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky wrote, "Memory for a lifetime."

Take a look at the video here.

ICYDK, the duo hosted the IIFA Awards this year and set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves on songs such as Tauba Tauba, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Oo Antava among others.

Ahead of the award ceremony, Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement about co-hosting with the "King" Shah Rukh Khan. "Abu Dhabi aakey hamesha bahut acha lagta hai IIFA ke liye. Bahut pyaar milta hai yaha ke logo se. So, I am very excited for the show. [I always feel really good coming to Abu Dhabi for IIFA. I receive a lot of love from the people here. So, I am very excited for the show.]," he told Instant Bollywood.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal collaborated on Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was released last year and received mixed reviews. It also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in key roles.