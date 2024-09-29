IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Vicky Kaushal Grooving To Samantha's Song <i>Oo Antava</i> Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

IIFA 2024 is keeping everyone hooked and how. While the star performances are going viral on social media, hosts Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal are also winning hearts with their charm. Amidst all the viral clips, a hilarious video has caught our special attention. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky can be seen shaking a leg to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. In a clip shared by IIFA on Instagram, SRK and Vicky, both dressed in suave black suits, are seen playfully mimicking the dance. The Dunki actor tugs on Vicky's arm and leg, bending backwards to imitate Samantha Ruth Prabhu's move. Vicky, channelling his inner Allu Arjun, holds SRK in place, adding to the LOL moment. “Bollywood dreams come alive! Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky dance to 'Oo Antava' at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024, and it's pure fun on the stage!” read the side note.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal performed several times throughout the night. In one video, the duo can be seen dancing to Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from the film Duplicate. The song, which originally featured Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla, was recently recreated for Vicky's film Bad Newz. In between the performance, the duo shared a warm hug.

Another video saw Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal with Karan Johar. The trio danced to the beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Jawan. SRK can be seen teaching the hook steps to his fellow co-hosts as they follow his lead.

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for Jawan at IIFA 2024, while Rani Mukerji clinched the Best Actress award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The Best Director trophy went to Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail, and the makers of Animal took home the Best Picture award. Click here to check out the full list of winners.