A Glimpse Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's "Life's Golden": From Work Out To Film Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who took a long sabbatical due to health reasons, is now back to work with full force. The actress has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel: Hunny Bunny. On Wednesday, Samantha gave us a sneak peek into her very busy day. She shared a video on Instagram giving a detailed account of her day. The clip begins with Samantha soaking up the sun at 6:30 am. Then, she moves on to do her workout at 7. Expressing gratitude to god, she drives off to work while doing eyecare on the way. Samantha reaches the set at 9 and does an ice facial in her vanity van. Next, she gets ready for her photoshoot while watching a video on her phone. After completing her work commitment, Samantha goes for red light therapy at 6 pm. An hour later, she plays a session of pickleball. She takes out some time at 9:30 to meditate and ends the video at 10 pm as she gets ready to sleep. The note attached to the video read, "Life's Golden," which Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted with the background music of Harry Styles' song Golden.

In addition to playing pickleball herself, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also owns the Team Chennai in the World Pickleball League. Announcing her decision to own a sports team, she penned a long note on Instagram. An excerpt from her post read, "Picking up a pickleball team wasn't just a decision; it was a conviction. A nod to the younger me and a commitment to every little girl who's been told she can't. We're here to prove that we absolutely can."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Next, she will feature in the Prime video series Citadel: Hunny Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actress will also headline her production debut film Bangaram. She released the first-look poster of the project on her birthday in April.