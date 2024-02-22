Harry Styles' Alleged Stalker Accused Of Sending Singer 8,000 Letters In Less Than One Month

Ms Carvalho is due to appear at the same court on 19 April.

A 35-year-old woman from Brazil has been accused of stalking singer Harry Styles. Myra Carvalho has appeared in UK court after she sent 8,000 handwritten letters to the singer in less than a month. The woman allegedly sent the 30-year-old singer letters while in the UK and ordered a series of cards for him online which were sent to his address.

According to BBC, two letters were allegedly hand-delivered to the Styles' address, the Harrow Crown Court heard. Ms Carvalho did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody for the case to be heard at the same court in April.

The court documents show Brazilian woman had been staying in a backpacking hostel in Earl's Court in west London, after arriving in the UK in December.

The court was told that the woman's family did not know that she had travelled to the country.

Appearing via video link from HMP Bronzefield wearing a black coat and gloves, she spoke only to confirm her name during the short hearing and did not indicate a plea, Standard.co.uk reported.

